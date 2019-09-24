Sarasota man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rodolfo A. Ochoa, who went missing from his home around 9 p.m.

Deputies say Ochoa suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black fedora style hat.

He was last seen on foot leaving his home in the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue.

He has gray hair and brown eyes. He is listed at six feet, one inch and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees Ochoa should call 911 immediately.

PLS RT: #SilverAlert: Rodolfo A. Ochoa was last seen on foot at 9 p.m., in the 2500 blk of Ridge Ave., SRQ. He was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants + black fedora. He suffers from Alzheimer’s, has grey hair + brown eyes, 6’1”,160 lbs. If you see him, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/fOM6OxkXRm — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 24, 2019