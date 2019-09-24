Local

Sarasota man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

Sarasota

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rodolfo A. Ochoa, who went missing from his home around 9 p.m.

Deputies say Ochoa suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black fedora style hat.

He was last seen on foot leaving his home in the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue.

He has gray hair and brown eyes. He is listed at six feet, one inch and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees Ochoa should call 911 immediately.

