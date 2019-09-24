Sarasota man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

Anyone who sees Ochoa should call 911 immediately.
PLS RT: #SilverAlert: Rodolfo A. Ochoa was last seen on foot at 9 p.m., in the 2500 blk of Ridge Ave., SRQ. He was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants + black fedora. He suffers from Alzheimer’s, has grey hair + brown eyes, 6’1”,160 lbs. If you see him, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/fOM6OxkXRm
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Comments