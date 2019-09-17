Palmetto offers cash to help residents save money and water

Here’s what you can do to save water in your home Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom.

The city of Palmetto is offering a new rebate program to get utility customers to conserve water while making the switch to low-flow toilets.

In a partnership with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the city will offer rebates of up to $100 per toilet for utility customers who replace their high-flow (3.6 gallons per flush) toilet to a low-flow model toilet (1.28 gallons per flush).

The goal, according to the city, is to reduce the amount of water used for flushing toilets.

Toilets purchased and replaced by city of Palmetto Water Department customers after Oct. 1 will be eligible, however there is a household limit of two toilets per year. The toilets must be verified by an on-site confirmation, therefore those who do replace their toilets should keep the old one on site until verification is completed. The rebate will then take four to six weeks to process.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Old high-flow toilets will be picked up for free when placed at the curb on the customer’s normal garbage day, according to the city.

For more information about the Toilet Rebate Program, including how to apply, call city staff at 941-417-2890 or email toiletrebate@palmettofl.org.

Applications and related forms can also be found online at the City of Palmetto’s website.