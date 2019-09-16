Rescued animals from the Bahamas coming to Bradenton

Animal shelter in Grand Bahama hit by Hurricane Dorian The primary animal shelter in Grand Bahama was hit with deadly storm surge nearing 20 feet high. Five feet of floodwaters filled the Humane Society of Grand Bahama as Hurricane Dorian devastated the island. More than 100 dogs and cats died. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The primary animal shelter in Grand Bahama was hit with deadly storm surge nearing 20 feet high. Five feet of floodwaters filled the Humane Society of Grand Bahama as Hurricane Dorian devastated the island. More than 100 dogs and cats died.

Eighty-three dogs and 75 cats are on their way to Florida today from the Bahamas and 15 of the dogs will make their way to Bradenton for adoption.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, 4951 Lorraine Road, is one of 10 Florida shelters participating in a coordinated effort to provide relief to the Bahamas Humane Society which is dealing with an influx of lost pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Dari Oglesby, executive director of Nate’s Honor Sanctuary, said the animals being evacuated were at the Nassau shelter, which was not affected by the storm. The transfer of animals will help clean out that shelter to make room for animals from the storm-ravaged areas.

Oglesby said the project has been a week in the making, but has suffered some delays due to weather, lack of manpower and the fact that, “everything is still pretty messed up. We are trying to empty out their shelter so they can take in all of the homeless animals coming in. Nassau was not hit as hard, but people are evacuating to that island so hopefully they can be reunited with their lost pets.”

Oglesby said the dogs arriving in Bradenton were not strays, but will be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival as per shelter protocol.

“We aren’t anticipating any issue,” she said. “We follow the University of Florida Shelter Protocol as a standard practice and we’ll have a special team in place when they arrive to begin taking care of them.”

Because the dogs will be quarantined for two weeks, Oglesby said people should resist the urge to come and see them until they are released for adoption. However, people are welcomed to come and look at the other dogs currently up for adoption in order to help make a little more room for those arriving.

Nate’s posted on their Facebook page around 8 a.m. Monday morning, making the announcement. The animals will fly into Fort Lauderdale at some point Monday and then be transported to the various participating shelters.

“It’s really been a collaborative effort,” Oglesby said. “They’ll be dispersed to the 10 shelters so it’s not one shelter taking on the entire burden.

The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is leading the rescue effort and this project could not have happened without GreaterGood.org, which provided the flight and the crates through Wings of Rescue and Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue can still use the public’s help through donations of toys for the dogs while they are in quarantine, among other items. The organization has a special Amazon Wish List account of needed items on their website at nateshonoranimalrescue.org.

For more information on donation needs or adoptions, call 941-747-4900.

It’s not the first time Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue has stepped up for pets affected by storms. In 2017, the shelter took in a number of dogs from St. Croix after that island was struck by Hurricane Maria.

The dogs who survived Hurricane Dorian's storm surge in the Bahamas were flown to Florida. The Category 5 storm flooded the Humane Society of Grand Bahama. 83 dogs will be up for adoption after a quarantine period.