Man dies in Sarasota traffic crash

A 27-year-old Sarasota man is dead after being hit by a car on Sunday night near US 41 and Gulf Gate Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Johnny Edward Burns was struck and killed while trying to cross the street in the crosswalk, but oncoming traffic had the green light, according to troopers.

Burns was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

The accident occurred at about 9:18 p.m. and according to troopers, remains under investigation.

