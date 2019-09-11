If you hear explosions in this Bradenton neighborhood on Thursday, don’t panic, cops say

Our SWAT Team & Bomb Squad will be training at 7804 41st Ave East, Bradenton this Thurs., Sept. 12 starting around 9 am and lasting through the afternoon. Neighbors have been contacted, but if you happen to be in the area and hear some "booms," don't be alarmed. pic.twitter.com/ZIdjVn9fAn
