If you hear explosions in this Bradenton neighborhood on Thursday, don’t panic, cops say

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs?



If you are in the area of the 7800 block of 41st Avenue East on Thursday and hear explosions, don’t be alarmed.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb squad will be conducting training.

The sheriff’s office reports that nearby residents have been notified of the training. It is providing notice to all within Manatee County in the event others are in the area during the training.

The training will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will last through the afternoon.

