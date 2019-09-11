If you hear explosions in this Bradenton neighborhood on Thursday, don’t panic, cops say

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians.

If you are in the area of the 7800 block of 41st Avenue East on Thursday and hear explosions, don’t be alarmed.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb squad will be conducting training.

The sheriff’s office reports that nearby residents have been notified of the training. It is providing notice to all within Manatee County in the event others are in the area during the training.

The training will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will last through the afternoon.

Our SWAT Team & Bomb Squad will be training at 7804 41st Ave East, Bradenton this Thurs., Sept. 12 starting around 9 am and lasting through the afternoon. Neighbors have been contacted, but if you happen to be in the area and hear some "booms," don't be alarmed. pic.twitter.com/ZIdjVn9fAn — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) September 10, 2019