Earlier plans were too expensive. Now here’s what new Palmetto pool could look like

After ditching the old designs, some new designs for a new public pool coming to Palmetto have been presented as a fresh starting point.

The last time Palmetto city commissioners met with Manatee County officials, there were three options for the Lincoln Park pool.

They’ve since scrapped all three of those designs and were back in Palmetto City Hall Monday with two fresh ones from Kimley-Horn.

The Board of County Commissioners met to consider the scope of the project in February after terminating the design contract with a firm that brought back price estimates that had ballooned in cost. The project, expected for some time, could open sometime in early 2021.

Their list of desired features this round included two pools (one zero-entry and one competition-sized), a minimum of 130-person load, year-round functioning, ADA compliant, shaded areas, LED lights, fencing, support buildings and a slide. All for about $5 million.

Designers presented two design concept options. They were largely the same, with the support buildings (chemical, restrooms, offices) either placed between the pools and the parking lot or between the pools and the view of the road.

Both designs have an “optional area” that would includes a lesson pool and water slide that could be added if funds allow. This area was not calculated into the $5 million estimate.

One design does feature a larger parking lot, however. And the amount of parking has been brought up as a concern by county commissioners in the past.

From a security standpoint, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said he preferred option two, with the buildings between the pools and the road, so officers can see into the site when they pull into the parking lot.

Commissioners were asked to compile their comments and selected design preferences and send them to the county.

Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said she was glad to see the project moving forward and was pleased with the cooperation between the city and Manatee County.

Currently, the county is advertising for a construction manager for the project.