Bicycle rider dies after getting struck by car in Bradenton, FHP says 

A Sarasota man died after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Cortez Road West in Manatee County.

The 65-year-old Sarasota man was traveling from the south to north side of Cortez Road West on a bicycle, troopers say, when he entered the path of a Lexus IS 350 driven by a 19-year-old Bradenton man.

The driver of the Lexus attempted to steer left, but was unable to avoid a collision, and the front right side of the car hit the bicyclist.

The Sarasota man was transported to Blake Medical Center for care, where he died from his injuries.

His identification was being withheld Thursday until next of kin were notified of his death.

The Bradenton man was uninjured.

No charges have been issued as a result of the accident. A homicide investigation is ongoing.