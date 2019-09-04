A Bradenton motorcyclist was hit by a turning driver, FHP says. He died two days later

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Bradenton man died at a local hospital two days after he was struck by a turning car while riding his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 53rd Avenue East (State Road 70) and First Street East in Manatee County.

Floyd David Lee Laycock, 26, was riding westbound on a Suzuki GSX-R sports bike in the left lane of S.R. 70.

A 23-year-old Parrish man in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound on First Street East and stopped at a stop sign, troopers say.

The driver failed to yield to the right of way and proceeded to turn left onto S.R. 70, where his car crossed directly into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.

The Suzuki collided head-on with the front left side of the Hyundai.

Laycock and the motorcycle came to a final rest in the left westbound lane of S.R. 70, and the bike caught fire, according to FHP.

Laycock sustained critical injuries and was transported to Blake Medical Center for care, where he died on Tuesday.

The driver of the Hyundai sustained minor injuries, and his passenger, a 22-year-old Parrish man, were uninjured. The driver was charged with failing to yield the right of way, according to FHP.

Troopers say the incident was not alcohol related, and Laycock was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.