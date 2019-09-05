Sewer overflows may have spilled more than 100,000 gallons. Some may have gone into river

Intense rain causes Bradenton sewage problems. Take a look Intense rainfall is overwhelming local sewer systems in Manatee County. A portion of Ninth Street West in Bradenton was closed because of an underground stormwater pipe failure. Elsewhere, a sewage cleanout drained excess water into the street Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Intense rainfall is overwhelming local sewer systems in Manatee County. A portion of Ninth Street West in Bradenton was closed because of an underground stormwater pipe failure. Elsewhere, a sewage cleanout drained excess water into the street

When too much rain infiltrated pipes and caused sanitary sewer systems in Manatee County to overflow last month, initial estimates were that more than 1,000 gallons of water and waste water spilled. Updated reports to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection show new estimates that more than 100,000 gallons was released.

Some of it may have ended in the Manatee River.

There were nearly a dozen reported sanitary sewer system overflows or spills reported in the span of a few days in August when several inches of rain was dumped across Manatee County.

So much rain caused the collection system to surcharge, creating several of the spills reported in Manatee County between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16.

Updated reports to the Florida DEP show a higher amount of water and waste water spilled and that the Manatee River was affected. Samples from the river were collected and submitted to the Florida Department of Health to be evaluated for any possible further action.

The incidents reported included:

On Aug. 16, Manatee County Lift Stations staff learned of a possible sanitary sewer overflow in the 3800 block of U.S. 301 in Ellenton, where waste water was discharging through manhole and onto the ground and flowing into a stormwater drain. Initial estimates of discharge were “greater than 1,000 gallons.” An updated incident report noted the final estimated discharge was 75,000 gallons with potential impact to the Manatee River.

On Aug. 16, Manatee County Lift Stations staff became aware of a potential sanitary sewer overflow in the 4000 block of Riverview Boulevard in Bradenton, where waste water was spilling through a manhole and flowing into a storm drain. Initial estimates were “greater than 1,000 gallons.” An updated report listed the total estimated volume was 6,000 gallons with potential impact to the Manatee River.

On Aug. 15, Manatee County Lift Station Staff responded to a potential sanitary sewer overflow in the 7700 block of Terra Siesta Boulevard, Ellenton, where waste water was spilling through a manhole and flowing into a canal. Initial estimates of discharge were “greater than 1,000 gallons.” An update Tuesday noted the final estimated discharge was 3,200 gallons with potential impact to the Manatee River.

The largest overflow of the updated reports impacted stormwater retention ponds.

On Aug. 16, Manatee County Collection System staff became aware of a potential sanitary sewer overflow in the 5000 block of 30th Street West in Bradenton where waste water was discharging through a manhole and flowing into a storm water drain. Initial estimates of discharge were “greater than 1,000 gallons.” An updated incident report Tuesday noted the total estimated volume was 117,000 gallons with potential impact to storm water retention ponds.

The DEP will gather and analyze information surrounding the circumstances of the reported incident to evaluate it from a regulatory perspective to determine if there were any violations.

“Department of Environmental Protection is actively investigating multiple spills that occurred from Manatee County wastewater sites in the month of August,” an email statement from Shannon Herbon, public information manager for the Florida DEP said. “We are working to obtain and review all necessary information and data to complete our regulatory review.

“DEP is also working to determine causes and possible solutions to prevent unauthorized discharges in the future and will continue to work closely with Manatee County to address these issues. We plan to hold Manatee County accountable by identifying necessary restoration and/or remediation actions, with the possibility of enforcement including fines and penalties for the associated violations.”

In addition to the updated information on the August incidents, the city of Palmetto saw more overflows from manholes near 14th Street West at 14th Avenue west, and 10th Street West at 20th through 25th avenues west on Sept. 1, according to DEP reports. Estimated spill amounts were not provided in the initial report.

Residents have previously complained of the area between 20th and 25th avenues in Palmetto seeing issues with manholes overflowing. City staff has said they have relined the pipes in the area and throughout much of the city, which has helped.