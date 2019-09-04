He tried to kiss a child and that’s when the siblings intervened to help, cops say

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

In a heavily redacted arrest report, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say Myron Lowe, 22, attempted to force himself on a child and it was the child’s quick-thinking siblings who saved the situation from becoming worse.

Deputies say Lowe entered the children’s home uninvited on Monday.

Five children opened the door to Lowe assuming it was a relative returning home, but as Lowe entered and discovered just the children there, he pushed one of the children to the floor, jumped on top of the child and attempted to kiss the child, deputies say.

According to the report, the other four children quickly intervened to get Lowe off the child and they all ran outside and got an adult relative.

The relative confronted Lowe and demanded he go home, telling Lowe, “There is nothing but babies here,” the report states.

Deputies say Lowe threatened to get his gun, but returned to his home.

When another relative of the children came home, she went to confront Lowe, who came running out of his house and physically assaulted her, deputies say.

According to the report, Lowe struck the woman at least five times before another adult pepper sprayed Lowe in an attempt to stop the attack.

Deputies responded and booked Lowe into the Manatee County jail on a felony child abuse charge. Lowe posted a $7,500 bond and was released Wednesday.

According to jail records, Lowe’s prior arrests include sudden snatching, possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court, burglary, resisting arrest and trespass after warning. Monday’s arrest makes 18 times Lowe has been arrested since 2016.