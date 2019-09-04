‘I just heard a loud boom.’ Lightning strikes historic Rod and Reel Pier in Anna Maria

Lightning struck the Rod and Reel restaurant on Anna Maria Island. Lightning struck the historic Rod and Reel restaurant during a weekend storm on Aug. 30. The bolt fried just about everything plugged in, but the restaurant managed to open the following day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning struck the historic Rod and Reel restaurant during a weekend storm on Aug. 30. The bolt fried just about everything plugged in, but the restaurant managed to open the following day.

The historic Rod and Reel pier and restaurant on Anna Maria Island has endured a lot since it first opened in 1947 and survived yet another incident when lightning struck the restaurant during a recent storm.

“I just heard a loud boom and everything went out,” said dock master Jim Malfese on Wednesday.

A witness saw the lightning strike near the top of the restaurant about 7:30 p.m. Friday, but there were no indications of building damage, something Malfese is grateful for considering what could have happened to the wooden pier that stretches into Tampa Bay.

“We didn’t have a fire to deal with, so that’s good,” he said.

Malfese did see sparks, though, as the bolt of lightning sent electricity through the restaurant’s wires, taking out the televisions, satellite dish, computers and phones.

The restaurant, located at 875 N. Shore Drive in Anna Maria, was quickly able to restore electricity and reopen the following day.

As of Wednesday, Malfese was patiently awaiting a technician from their satellite provider and said there were a few more things to be repaired, but overall, he had enough to work with to keep the restaurant operating as normal.

Among the things the restaurant and pier has survived over the years includes a 2013 fire and damage sustained during Hurricane Irma in 2017.