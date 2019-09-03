Two hospitalized after garbage truck rolls into a Bradenton pond

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 29-year-old man is in serious condition and his 39-year-old Bradenton passenger is in critical condition after the garbage truck they were in rolled over on Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling south on 66th Street West at about 10:30 a.m.. As the vehicle approached 53rd Avenue West, the driver over corrected, causing the truck to spin into the grassy shoulder and roll into a retention pond, according to a FHP crash report.

Both workers were transported to Blake Hospital.

No further information was available Tuesday afternoon.

