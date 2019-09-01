Local
Deputies seek missing woman who was last seen bleeding from cut wounds
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a 19-year-old Sarasota woman who was last seen bleeding from “several cut wounds to her body.”
Deputies say Lillianna Peters was spotted in the 5300 block of Southerly Way wearing a black shirt and black shorts. She is 5 foot, 3 inches and weighs approximately 105 pounds.
Peters was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Saturday and is being listed as missing and endangered. Deputies say she is in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
