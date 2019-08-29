A good day to plant big trees? As Dorian approaches, crews plant palms near new garage

As hurricane approaches, trees are planted in Bradenton Just days before Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Florida, palm trees were being planted around the new City Centre parking garage, but Mayor Wayne Poston believes they will hold through the approaching storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just days before Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Florida, palm trees were being planted around the new City Centre parking garage, but Mayor Wayne Poston believes they will hold through the approaching storm.

Crews on Thursday planted new, large palm trees near the new City Centre parking garage, just days before Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Florida.

Seven palm trees, almost as tall as the four-story garage, were planted Thursday along Third Avenue West.

Mayor Wayne Poston said the installation was planned for Thursday and the trees were being secured with posts, which will stay on for about six months. He said he is not concerned that Dorian possibly will uproot them and turn them into missiles flying through downtown.

“Palm trees are more wind-resistant,” Poston said, when comparing them to other trees, such as oak trees.

The wooden stakes around the trees should help, too, said Sandy Johnson of Burnett’s Wholesale Nursery, 4808 18th St E. Bradenton.

The palm tree’s root system go straight and deeper into the ground, unlike other trees that are more shallow and fan out, Johnson said.

Palm trees also have a trunk that is more lean than other tree types so the wind blows more around them, according to Johnson.

“They don’t have a canopy going out like a kite,” Johnson said.

The streetscape project is already behind schedule due to issues with one of the concrete mixes used for the sidewalk. Poston said they are trying to it all done.

The city needs the streetscaping and sidewalk around the parking garage to be complete before it can be opened to the public.