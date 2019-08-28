Local
Loose pit bulls play ‘tug of war’ with neighbor’s cat in Bradenton, cops say
What to do if a dog attacks you
Manatee County Animal Services is investigating an incident last week involving two pit bulls attacking a neighbor’s cat and killing it.
“The pit bulls ran past the front of his garage, found his cat in the bushes,” a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office incident report states. “The two dogs then began to play ‘tug of war’ with the cat, killing it.”
The attack occurred about Aug. 21 in the 4000 block of 55th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.
The owner of the pit bulls told deputies that he let his dogs out in his backyard and that they must have jumped the fence, the report states.
The sheriff’s office contacted Animal Services, which is following up on the incident.
“This is still an ongoing investigation — I don’t have any additional information on the case at this time,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Animal Services spokesman.
Wohlgefahrt said more information would be released at the conclusion of the investigation.
Comments