One killed and several injured in area crashes over the weekend, including a FHP trooper

A 65-year-old Sarasota woman is dead and several Manatee County residents were injured in area crashes over the weekend.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper also was injured in a four-car accident in Tampa.

FHP has identified Sean Killelea as the deceased in an Aug. 23 accident that occurred on Fruitville Road at Arbor Oaks in Sarasota.

According to the crash investigation, Killelea turned into the path of a 25-year-old Manatee County man who then broadsided Killelea’s 1994 Toyota Camry. Killelea was taken to Sarasota Memorial where he died from his injuries. Neither the Manatee County driver nor his passenger were injured in the crash that occurred around 8:20 p.m.

On Aug. 25 at around 11:30 a.m., a two-car crash occurred in Manatee County that left one Bradenton resident in critical condition.

Troopers say the crash occurred at Verna Bethany Road and Gopher Hill Road and that a 16-year-old Bradenton driver with two other 16-year-old’s in the car turned into the path of a 21-year-old Bradenton driver, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The three juveniles were all listed with minor injuries with only the driver transported to the hospital.

In Tampa, on Aug. 25 at around 6 a.m., an FHP trooper was involved in a multiple car crash on SR 674 just west of I-75.

According to the investigation, a 56-year-old Gibsonton driver turned into the path of another driver, making contact with the vehicle and forcing that driver’s truck into the trooper’s marked vehicle. The impact was severe enough that the one of the trooper’s wheels came off the vehicle and subsequently hit a fourth vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle, as well as the driver troopers say he struck were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. The trooper also was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured in the four-car crash.