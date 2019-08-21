Deputies seek naked man using fast-food drive-thru. That’s not all he’s doing, cops say

Florida man arrested in Wilton Manor for bicycling nude A Wilton Manors man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was spotted riding a bicycle in the nude. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Wilton Manors man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was spotted riding a bicycle in the nude.

Someone in Manatee County is really, really excited about their fast food and wants it their way.

But their way is illegal and Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the identity of a suspect doing lewd things in a local fast-food drive-thru lane.

This might be a time when you don’t want to be an eyewitness, but if you have information, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office wants to know.

The name and location of the fast-food chain is redacted from an Aug. 10 incident report as the investigation is ongoing. However, fast-food employees report that a naked man has come through their drive-thru more than once over a three-week period.

Service is not always fast at fast-food restaurants, and on occasion customers are asked to pull up to wait for their order.

On at least one occasion, the naked man was asked to do so and when an employee came out to deliver the food, the man was masturbating in his vehicle, deputies say.

The last time the suspect was seen naked at the fast-food chain was Aug. 10, the report states. The first time was July 20. When the suspect was last seen, the employee reports the man was naked again, but did not observe him touching himself.

The case is being listed for the time as a suspicious incident, but anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.