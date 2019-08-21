Bradenton ranks in the top 10 Florida cities to retire, study says

How To Plan For Retirement "How to Plan for Retirement". A simple guide to help you retire with peace of mind. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "How to Plan for Retirement". A simple guide to help you retire with peace of mind.

Goals of city officials are to make Bradenton more attractive to younger adults seeking the “live, work and play” experience, but the city, as well as Florida in general is still a retirement mecca for many Americans.

And retirees are essentially seeking the same experience as millennials.

Wallet Hub released a new study that grades the best retirement destinations and Bradenton ranked No. 7 out of 115 cities overall.

in Florida, “Retirees are likely to avoid boredom and burnout — common problems among this group — with a wide variety of choices for indoor and out door activities, coupled with volunteer opportunities,” the study states. “Throw in the wraparound coastline and foodie-worthy cuisine, and there will be nothing left to crave.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But some Florida cities are better than others, according to the study.

The study scored three major categories with multiple subcategories in each, including quality of life, health care and activities such as fishing, museums, art galleries, music venues, weather, golf courses and more.

The Tampa Bay region scored well overall with Sarasota claiming the top spot and the city of Tampa ranking second. Miami, Boca Raton, Key West and Orlando scored third through sixth.

Clearwater ranked at No. 10 with St. Petersburg coming in at No. 14.

Bradenton’s best category, according to the study, was in health care quality and availability, which scored second best overall. Bradenton ranked 14th best in quality of life and 20th in available activities, where Sarasota ranked first in both health care and activities.

However, Bradenton scored highest in fishing facilities and eighth highest in the number of health care facilities available. Bradenton’s lowest score was in property crime rate, which scored at 29th best out of the 115 cities.

The Villages, a popular senior community in central Florida, ranked third in quality of life but scored poorly in the other two categories, leaving it ranked second worse at No. 114. The city of Deltona came in last place.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Bradenton’s retirement-age population makes up about one-quarter of the overall population. As of July 2018, 24 percent of the city’s population was 65 or older.