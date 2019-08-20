Replacement of sidewalk outside City Centre parking garage, infrastructure work continue

City Centre parking garage nearing completion The City Centre parking garage, nearing completion, has 500 parking spaces, 300 of which will be available for paid parking. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City Centre parking garage, nearing completion, has 500 parking spaces, 300 of which will be available for paid parking.

Crews were back at work replacing pieces of the sidewalk in downtown Bradenton outside the new City Centre parking garage Tuesday.

Earlier this summer, an issue with the brown aggregate portion of the sidewalk arose when it was found not to be what designers and the city expected. City officials chose to replace it with a “ginger” colored concrete.

However, that meant tearing up all the brown aggregate concrete that was already installed around the parking garage.

That’s being done in pieces now, but it means tearing up some of the concrete sidewalk that appeared finished.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tuesday, work on that replacement resumed at the corner in front of the Chamber of Commerce.

Emmalee Legler, director of marketing and operations for Jon F. Swift Construction, said while they were resolving the issue with the aggregate concrete, crews poured a more traditional concrete in some places to ensure there was temporary walk-ability in the area so the chamber offices and garage could open.

Now, they’re installing the newly chosen colored concrete product.

With the exception of the rain, Legler said crews are progressing at a pretty rapid pace and they typically allocate for weather delays.

The brown aggregate concrete was also poured along Old Main Street, in front of City Hall. That will also eventually be replaced with the colored concrete product.

In addition to the sidewalk, there was some infrastructure work, such as drainage correction, at the corner which was scheduled work. This is planned as part of the city’s streetscape project.