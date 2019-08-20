Estimated 180,000 gallons of reclaimed water spilled in Bradenton. Some could spill into bay

Main break spills estimated 180,000 gallons of reclaimed water in Bradenton An estimated 180,000 gallons of reclaimed water was spilled Monday after a contractor struck a reclaimed water line. Repairs are being made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An estimated 180,000 gallons of reclaimed water was spilled Monday after a contractor struck a reclaimed water line. Repairs are being made.

An estimated 180,000 of reclaimed water spilled Monday in Manatee County after a contractor struck a line, according to a report submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Manatee County Utilities Department maintenance staff got a call that a reclaimed water main break occurred at the intersection of 21st Avenue West and 59th Street West in Bradenton around 3 p.m. Monday, the report noted.

Staff found the contractor was working in the area when a 16-inch reclaimed water main was struck.

An estimated 180,000 gallons was discharged before the flow was stopped at approximately 6 p.m. Some of the reclaimed water went into a storm drain on 59th Street West that eventually discharges into Palma Sola Bay, according to the report.

Repairs to the main were scheduled for Tuesday.