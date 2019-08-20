Local
Estimated 180,000 gallons of reclaimed water spilled in Bradenton. Some could spill into bay
An estimated 180,000 of reclaimed water spilled Monday in Manatee County after a contractor struck a line, according to a report submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Manatee County Utilities Department maintenance staff got a call that a reclaimed water main break occurred at the intersection of 21st Avenue West and 59th Street West in Bradenton around 3 p.m. Monday, the report noted.
Staff found the contractor was working in the area when a 16-inch reclaimed water main was struck.
An estimated 180,000 gallons was discharged before the flow was stopped at approximately 6 p.m. Some of the reclaimed water went into a storm drain on 59th Street West that eventually discharges into Palma Sola Bay, according to the report.
Repairs to the main were scheduled for Tuesday.
