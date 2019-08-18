Local
Crash causing major slowdown on I-75 South in Manatee County
A traffic accident is causing a major backup on I-75 South in Manatee County on Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred south of State Road 70 in Bradenton, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida 511 reported the incident shortly after 4 p.m., listing the accident severity as intermediate.
The center and right lanes of I-75 South were shut down as a result of the crash.
Shortly before 5 p.m., interstate traffic was backed up all the way to State Road 64.
Florida Highway Patrol and first responders were on scene; no injuries had been reported.
Motorists are advised to seek another route.
