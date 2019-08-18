Crash causing major slowdown on I-75 South in Manatee County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

A traffic accident is causing a major backup on I-75 South in Manatee County on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred south of State Road 70 in Bradenton, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida 511 reported the incident shortly after 4 p.m., listing the accident severity as intermediate.

The center and right lanes of I-75 South were shut down as a result of the crash.

Shortly before 5 p.m., interstate traffic was backed up all the way to State Road 64.

Florida Highway Patrol and first responders were on scene; no injuries had been reported.

Motorists are advised to seek another route.