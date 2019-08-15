Estimated 70,000 gallons of wastewater discharged after heavy rains in Bradenton, DEP says

Water conservation may lead to savings for new homes A proposal to lower the one-time fee charged for new connections to the county’s water and wastewater systems would impact new homes built. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A proposal to lower the one-time fee charged for new connections to the county’s water and wastewater systems would impact new homes built.

Officials estimate 70,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged near a Bradenton elementary school after a report of potential sanitary sewer overflow, according to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection notice of pollution.

What remains unclear is if there was an impact to water sources.

Oneco Elementary School is near the spill location, according to FDEP.

Manatee County Utilities Department staff, after getting a call about a possible sewer overflow, discovered five manholes and several cleanouts were discharging wastewater Wednesday in Bradenton, according to the notice.

They were at:

2204 22nd St. E.

3103 22nd St. E.

3207 21st St. Ct. E.

3204 21st St. E.

2220 36th Ave. E.

Some of the wastewater from two of the cleanouts also backed up into a home in the 2100 block of 30th Avenue East, the notice reported.

The discharges, according to the notice, occurred in one section of a collection system that flows into the Samoset 1 Lift Station. The station was not able to keep up with the flow because of excessive rainfall in the area.

It was also suspected a homeowner was draining their property through a cleanout.

Some of the wastewater did go into a drainage ditch, so Wastewater Compliance staff are investigating to see if there was an impact to surface water because of the spill, according to the notice.

Trucks were used to maintain the wastewater level in the collection system to keep further discharges at bay.

Final cleanup is expected to be done Thursday.