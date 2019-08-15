Local
Manatee County student struck by car while waiting for bus
What to know about school buses and traffic
A Myakka City student who attends Lakewood Ranch High School is in the hospital after being struck by a car Thursday morning at his bus stop.
The unidentified 14-year-old student has been transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg with non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting the accident occurred at about 6:25 a.m. Thursday morning near Gopher Hill Road and Verna Bethany Road.
Investigators say the school bus was slowing down to stop at the bus stop and had its lights on when the 19-year-old female driver behind the wheel of a 2001 KIA struck the student.
Manatee County School District spokesman Mike Barber said he could only confirm that the student was taken to All Children’s at this time.
“Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and we are relying on them for the facts and the details,” Barber said. “My understanding is that the student was transported to All Children’s and we have no further updates on his condition or the details of the accident at this time.”
Authorities are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story.
Comments