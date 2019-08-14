He watches so much porn, he didn’t realize he was viewing child porn, cops say. He’s in jail

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A 40-year-old Sarasota County man tried to convince deputies that he didn’t realize he was viewing child porn because he watches so much pornography.

Deputies say John Banda is charged with 21 counts of child porn possession after detectives tracked his IP address and his user name, “Mr JB,” back to his home address.

According to the arrest report, Banda downloaded 262 images of prepubescent girls.

After being confronted, deputies say Banda admitted that he used the email address in question after Yahoo blocked his access.

Banda eventually admitted to uploading child porn to his phone and then transferring the images to his Yahoo account as an attachment to view later, the report states.

“John admitted to viewing the images for sexual gratification,” the report states.

Banda was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday, where he was being held without bond.