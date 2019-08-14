Been thinking about adopting a new pet? You can do it for free this weekend

Daisy, once the ‘dumpster doggy,’ is ready to be adopted Found in a dumpster by two Waste Management employees, Daisy the puppy is now blooming with playfulness at the Manatee County Animal Services in Palmetto. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Found in a dumpster by two Waste Management employees, Daisy the puppy is now blooming with playfulness at the Manatee County Animal Services in Palmetto.

Can’t get your mind off the idea of adopting a new pet? Have you been wanting to help that fur baby find its new forever home?

Your chance to make it happen with no adoption fees is Saturday for National Clear the Shelters day.

This national event has helped more than 250,000 sheltered pets find new homes since it began in 2015 and Manatee County Animal Services hopes to put a dent in its overpopulated shelter by participating in this nationwide pet adoption drive.

Adoption ensures that your new pet will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped and the only required fee is $20 for mandatory licensing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shelter, located at 305 25th St. W. in Palmetto, will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and the free adoption event will last until 5 p.m.

The Manatee County Cat Town will also participate and is located at 216 Sixth Ave. E. in Bradenton. Hours of that event will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“The effort also raises awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer months because of spring litters,” a press release states.

MCAS averaged 15 daily intakes in 2018 and needs your help toward its 100 percent no-kill goal.

In July, the shelter achieved a 96 percent save rate.

For more information on local pet adoptions, call MCAS at 941-742-5933. All available adoptable pets can be viewed by visiting mymanatee.org/pets.