Crash on Skyway Bridge has traffic at a crawl

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A vehicle crash in the northbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing an early morning traffic headache on a day when heavy traffic is already in the area due to the first day back to school.

Sarasota Manatee Regional Transportation Management Center is reporting that traffic in the northbound lanes of the bridge have slowed to a crawl, while southbound lanes continue to operate normally.

However, officials are also reporting heavy congestion on the Desoto Bridge as of 7:45 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route if heading north.