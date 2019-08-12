Endangered juvenile is missing, sheriff says

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a missing and endangered juvenile who walked away from her home at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say Jonaja Clark, 16, has run away in the past, but this time made statements that she may possibly harm herself.

She was last seen at her home in the 5000 block of 19th Street West in Bradenton, in the Holiday Heights subdivision.

Clark was last seen wearing blue pajama bottoms and an unknown shirt. She has light brown weaves in her hair and dark brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office. at 941-747-3011.