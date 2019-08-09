Have you seen him? Cops seeking identity of a shirtless television burglar

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

To be fair, it was hot and muggy on Aug. 5, even at 1:20 a.m. as a burglar worked to remove two outside TV’s from their mounts and at some point removed his shirt, according to surveillance photos released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies want to know who the man is. He is believed to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and between 190 and 220 pounds with facial hair.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, deputies say the male suspect entered the outside area of a business in the 300 block of North Cattlemen Road, stole two of the outside televisions and left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-8477.

