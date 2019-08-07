Meet Bolt, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s new four-legged ambassador. He’s bound to be a star

Puppies at Southeastern Guide Dogs Palmetto's Southeastern Guide Dogs is swarming with new puppies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palmetto's Southeastern Guide Dogs is swarming with new puppies.

The Tampa Bay Lightning got thunderstruck in the form of an adorable new furry, four-legged ambassador by the name of Bolt.

The team introduced Bolt to its fans Tuesday, announcing that the 4-month-old yellow lab will spend a year as the team’s official ambassador while going through his puppy training to become a service dog.

A member of the Lightning organization volunteered to be a puppy raiser for Southeastern Guide Dogs and could think of no better way to socialize him than to have him spend his time around the team and Lightning fans.

“Everyone, meet Bolt,” Southeastern proudly exclaimed on its Facebook page Wednesday. “He is being raised by the Tampa Bay Lightning and loving every minute of being a part of the team. Follow along on his journey as he grows up to change someone’s life.”

While most puppies love to chase around tennis balls or furry toys, Bolt is adapting well to the hockey environment, choosing to chew on hockey sticks and chase rolling pucks.

The Lightning sent out a flurry of social media posts after the announcement, noting “We’re teaming up with Southeastern Guide Dogs and the Lightning Foundation to help train Bolt to be a service dog when is Lightning career is over!”

Bolt already has his own Twitter account at @boltspup.

In a few short hours, Bolt tallied over 2,230 followers and the Lightning will showcase his progress over the course of the next 12 months.

Hey #Bolts fans! I’m Bolt.



I’m being raised by @TBLightning to be a service dog for @SEGuideDogs once my career with the team is over. Can’t wait to meet you! ️ pic.twitter.com/ORIVyul4Jf — Bolt ️ (@boltspup) August 6, 2019