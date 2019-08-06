Bradenton woman, seven others hurt in eight-car pileup in Sarasota

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 37-year-old Nokomis man driving a semi-truck failed to stop at a red light and likely caused an eight-car pileup in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports the accident occurred at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Coburn Road at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers say the truck collided with the first vehicle being driven by a 71-year-old Sarasota man who suffered the most serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Upon making contact with the first vehicle, the truck rotated and crashed into the left front side of a second vehicle and continued to rotate colliding with a third vehicle. The truck’s trailer then struck a fourth vehicle. Two of the vehicles that were struck by the truck collided with other vehicles, FHP said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The truck driver also was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There was one person in each vehicle.. According to the crash report, a 36-year-old Bradenton woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Four other drivers, all from Sarasota also were listed as having minor injuries, ranging in age from 18 to 60.

Only one driver was not taken to the hospital after the accident.

FHP did not provide any further details as to why the truck driver failed to stop or how fast he was going. The crash remains under investigation.