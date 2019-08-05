Two Bradenton residents hurt in fiery hit-and-run crash on Tampa Bay bridge

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two Bradenton residents were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash Sunday night on the Howard Frankland Bridge. The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the semi-truck driver who left the scene and may be responsible.

According to the crash report, a 32-year-old Bradenton woman with a 67-year-old male passenger from Bradenton ran out of gas and was stopped on the outside of the northbound lane on Interstate 275 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

A Road Ranger arrived to render aid and pulled off the highway, parking behind their vehicle to begin providing service.

A semi-truck with an unidentified driver and another vehicle carrying two men were both traveling northbound near the scene when FHP troopers say the semi suddenly changed lanes into the path of their vehicle, forcing the driver to swerve off the highway. The driver left the highway, onto the shoulder and crashed into the back of the the Road Ranger.

The Road Ranger vehicle was propelled forward with enough force to crash into the vehicle occupied by the Bradenton residents and both vehicles burst into flames.

Troopers say the driver of the semi-truck failed to stop at the crash scene and the incident is being listed as a hit-and-run crash. FHP is asking for anyone with information to call 813-558-1800.

The 32-year-old Bradenton woman was transported to Tampa General with minor injuries. The 67-year-old Bradenton passenger also was taken to Tampa General with serious injuries.

The passenger inside the vehicle forced off the highway by the semi was sent to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The 29-year-old Road Ranger driver was taken to Tampa General with serious injuries.