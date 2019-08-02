He had more than 800 images of child porn, including infants, cops say

What is the dark web? The Dark Web is the digital underbelly of the Internet. Difficult to access, it has some legitimate uses, but it is also a place where child pornographers, drug dealers, killers for hire and other criminals hang out to do illicit business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dark Web is the digital underbelly of the Internet. Difficult to access, it has some legitimate uses, but it is also a place where child pornographers, drug dealers, killers for hire and other criminals hang out to do illicit business.

A 39-year-old Sarasota man is back behind bars after detectives with the Sarasota County Police Department charged him with several dozen additional charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the arrest report, James Robert Geenen was originally charged with three counts of possessing child pornography on Jan. 29. He remained in custody until June before making bond and after detectives wrapped up a forensic investigation of his electronic devices issued a warrant for the additional charges.

Geenen was taken back into custody on July 29 on 800 charges of possessing child pornography.

The forensic examination of Geenen’s devices revealed more than 100 images showed sexual battery on children ranging in ages from infancy to teenagers. Two images showed children tied up and being sexually battered, according to the report.

Detectives say there are also more than 45 videos showing sexual battery on children, again ranging in ages from infancy to teens. Three videos show children in bondage involved in a sexual act and one video shows an 8-year-old tied up and being forced to have sexual contact with a dog.

Geenen is back in the Sarasota County jail where he is being held without bond.