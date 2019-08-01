Local

Body found in water, cops say. Sarasota police are investigating

Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body floating in the water near Centennial Park on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, the body was discovered by a passing boater near the 10th Street boat ramp.

Investigators are on scene.

Sarasota Police say they will update the media when more information is available.

This is a developing story.

