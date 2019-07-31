Local
Longest-serving female highway patrol officer retires after career in Manatee County
Longest-serving female trooper retires from Florida Highway Patrol
State trooper Barbara Ehrhart signed off for the final time on Tuesday after 36 years of service with Florida Highway Patrol in Manatee County.
On her last day, FHP recognized Ehrhart as an inspiring law enforcement officer — and as the longest-serving female trooper in the state.
Ehrhart’s parting message included encouragement for other women who might consider a career in law enforcement.
“This will be my final 10-42,” Ehrhart said. “I want to thank the Florida Highway Patrol for over 36 years of service to the residents of Manatee County and the residents of the state of Florida.
“I also hope that I have encouraged other women throughout my years that may have entered law enforcement — and those that are thinking about entering law enforcement.”
Ehrhart spent the entirety of her career with Troop F at the Bradenton District Station in Manatee County, where she served as a FHP unit instructor and responded to countless traffic incidents.
A retirement party for Ehrhart was held at Bradenton Moose Lodge 1223 on Saturday, with colleagues, retired troopers, family and friends in attendance. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells served as master of ceremonies.
Ehrhart already has signed up to join the volunteer auxiliary unit of FHP and continue educating officers, according to Fox 13.
Comments