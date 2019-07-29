Suspicious package outside Bradenton Publix store turns out to be a water bottle

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The suspicious package that forced the evacuation of a Bradenton Publix store and other businesses has been determined to be just a water bottle, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

By 11:50 a.m. Monday, Publix and neighboring businesses were cleared, allowing employees only back in.

After the package was determined to be just a water bottle, an explosives K9 cleared the building to make sure it was safe.

At about 10:25 a.m. Monday, the Bradenton Fire Department was called to the Publix at 7310 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, to investigate a commercial fire alarm signal, according to police spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers.

“When they got on scene, someone pointed to a suspicious package over near the Publix,” Thiers told the Bradenton Herald.

A firefighter spotted the water bottle, with what appeared to be wires hanging out from it, according to police. The bomb squad removed the item and determined it was safe.

Police said they will be reviewing surveillance video footage to determine if there was malicious intent by whomever left the water bottle in front of the store.

“We are working in cooperation with Bradenton Police Department and Bradenton Fire Department. All of our associates are safe . Everybody is OK and Publix is OK,” assistant store manager Bradley Collins told the Herald.