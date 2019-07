What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash has closed all lanes of U.S. 41 in both directions just south of State Road 70, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. No other details were immediately available.

New: Crash in Manatee on US-41 north before 53RD Ave W., all lanes blocked. Last updated at 09:24:43PM. #fl511 https://t.co/W60BEhLuzi — FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) July 28, 2019