Chief assistant state attorney Heather Doyle appointed to Manatee County court

Prosecutor pleased with 20-year prison sentence for Bradenton mom in boy’s death Assistant State Attorney Garrett Franzen was pleased with judge's ruling sentencing Dianna Marr to 20 years prison for brutal death of her 4-year-old son, Alexander. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Assistant State Attorney Garrett Franzen was pleased with judge's ruling sentencing Dianna Marr to 20 years prison for brutal death of her 4-year-old son, Alexander.

Chief Assistant State Attorney Heather Doyle has been appointed to replace Manatee County Judge Doug Henderson when he retires at the end of September.

Henderson’s announced his intention to retire in an April 12 resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Doyle will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2023.

Doyle, 43, earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida and her law degree from Barry University School of Law. Before her most recent position of chief assistant state attorney in the Manatee County office of the Office of the State Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, Doyle was division chief of the office’s misdemeanor division.

“I am so humbled and thrilled for this opportunity to further serve Manatee County,” Doyle told the Bradenton Herald on Friday afternoon. “I hope to be the kind of judge that this county can be proud of.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Among the most recent major cases Doyle has assisted in prosecuting was the conviction of Dianna Marr for aggravated manslaughter of a child 18 years old or younger by culpable negligence for the 2015 death of her 4-year-old son, Alexander.

For Doyle, being a judge has been a dream since she was a teenager, she said.

“It’s just amazing that its come to fruition,” Doyle added.

Doyle lives in Lakewood Ranch with her husband and their 11-year-old daughter. Her daughter is “so excited” and has been one of her biggest cheerleaders, she said.

Six attorneys, including Doyle, were nominated to the governor’s office last month by the 12th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission to be considered for the vacancy. The list had been whittled from a last of eight contenders following investigations and interviews by the commission.

Judge Doug Henderson listens during first appearances in 2007 at courtroom K where the three charged in connection with shooting Stacy Williams III were appearing via video from the county jail. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com