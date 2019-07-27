New leaders for Salvation Army of Manatee County hope to expand organization’s work

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Leaders within the Salvation Army organization are often sent where they are needed, and after the previous set of majors retired, Manatee County’s branch was in need of new leadership.

That’s where Majors Juan and Bivi Guadalupe come in. They started at the Salvation Army of Manatee County on June 17.

“The first thing we want to do is make sure that everything we do and all the services we provide are well delivered and well done. That people are pleased and people are happy,” Juan Guadalupe said.

The couple was assigned to Bradenton after the former majors of the Manatee County branch, George and Holly Patterson, retired following two years of serving this community and working for the Salvation Army more than 40 years.

A major’s position in the organization is similar to that of a president or CEO of a company. Together, the Guadalupes will lead the Manatee County branch and its operations.

Juan Guadalupe said he also hopes to expand on the work the Salvation Army is doing for the community.

“There’s a lot of things that we’re looking into, seniors programs, kids programs, summer day camp. With that, of course, some events we would develop and do to help us not only to bring some awareness to the community but also bring the finances and monies we need to run them,” Guadalupe said.

And they’re hitting the ground running. Though it’s only July, the Salvation Army is already gearing up for all the programs that go along with Christmas and the holiday season, including Angel Trees and Adopt-a-Family.

Another priority for the Guadalupes is addressing the homelessness issue in Bradenton and Manatee County. One of the options they’re examining is requiring people to enter one of the programs offered by the Salvation Army after staying in the shelter a certain number of times.

“We’re looking at all the programs we do here with the homeless so we can serve better and hopefully have better results or outcomes. That’s what you’re looking for really at the end of the day, the number of people that go back to independent living, working and having the things they need to sustain their lives,” Guadalupe said.

He said one of the challenges is every time there is a situation with the weather — such as rain or low temperatures overnight — the shelter, which holds 110 beds, is full.

“That puts us in position we don’t want to be in,” Guadalupe said.

Before joining the Salvation Army, Guadalupe had been working with another church for 17 years and previously served in Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Michigan.

Guadalupe said they were in Chicago, where he was going through his master of divinity studies when he first encountered the Salvation Army and became interested in working with them. They officially joined the organization in 1998.

“You’ve got the best of both worlds. The church part and the and of course serving humanity,” Guadalupe said. “It’s a ministry to us. It’s a calling.”

Juan Guadalupe, born in Puerto Rico, received a bachelor of arts degree from Universidad Teologica del Caribe in Puerto Rico and a master in divinity degree in from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, prior to entering The Salvation Army College for Officers, from which he was ordained in 2001.

His wife, Bivi Guadalupe, born in Venezuela, received a bachelor of arts degree from Universidad Teologica del Caribe in Puerto Rico and a bachelo’s degree in business administration-accounting from the University of Puerto Rico prior to entering The Salvation Army College for Officers in Atlanta, ., she was also ordained in 2001. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree at McCormick Theological Seminary.

As Salvation Army officers, they have served in North Carolina, South Carolina, Melbourne, Fla., and most recently in Fairfax, Va. The couple also helped train Salvation Army officers for a few years in Atlanta.

“Coming back to Florida was a good thing and coming to Bradenton you get more excited,” Juan Guadalupe said. “We know about Bradenton being a good area and a good appointment, we call it.”

So far his favorite areas in town include Robinson Preserve and Palma Sola.