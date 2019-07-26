She robbed a Bradenton home and then fell asleep inside, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

Apparently some crimes can be hard work for criminals such as Magdalena Wojciechowski, who fell asleep inside the Bradenton home she burglarized, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say.

The 41-year-old was caught sleeping on the homeowner’s bed after ransacking the home in the 1200 block of 33rd Avenue West on Thursday, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say the homeowners were out of town on vacation, but a relative was checking on the home daily to make sure their cat was OK. When the family member arrived around 3 p.m. on Thursday, she noticed the front gate was malfunctioning, but thought the recent storms might have caused minor damage.

The report states the family member then approached the front door and had difficulty opening it only to find that someone had placed a chair behind the door in an attempt to block it from entry. It didn’t work and the family member made entry and spotted Wojciechowski inside a bedroom and curled up on the bed with the TV on.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The family member left the house and flagged down a deputy, who made entry into the home.

According to the report, the deputy immediately noticed a vodka bottle, women’s clothing and a suitcase, and heard noise from the TV coming from the back bedroom.

Magdalena Wojciechowslki, 41 Provided Manatee County Sheriff's Office

“I went towards the bedroom and observed the defendant wrapped in a blanket watching TV,” the deputy reported.

Wojciechowski was taken into custody as she tried to explain she received the homeowner’s key from “some male,” and was only sleeping.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies located multiple personal identification and financial papers inside Wojciechowski’s bags, as well as keys, jewelry and credit cards in the name of the homeowner, who told deputies he did not know the defendant, nor did she have permission to be there.

The homeowner asked about a small safe that was inside the home, but the safe could not be located. However, the recovered jewelry was identified as items that were in the safe, according to the report.

Deputies did not find areas of forced entry, but the homeowner said he keeps a spare key on top of an exterior AC unit. Deputies checked and the key was gone.

Wojciechowski was booked into the Manatee County jail on a felony burglary charge.

She’s had a busy 2019 when it comes to encounters with law enforcement in Manatee County.

In March she was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In April she was arrested for burglary and in May she was charged with motor vehicle theft.