Girl, 13, reported missing in Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of an endangered juvenile who went missing Thursday evening.

Kiwi Minich left her residence in the 5500 block of 18th Street West in Bradenton at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since.

Minich is 13 years old and according to family members, deals with emotional issues and is prescribed medication.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue writing, black yoga pants with rainbow hearts and has chin length dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
