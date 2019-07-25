Have a look at this waterspout that was spotted off of Anna Maria Island

Waterspouts in Florida Compilation video of waterspouts along with some facts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Compilation video of waterspouts along with some facts.

A waterspout was spotted off Bean Point on the northern tip of Anna Maria Island on Thursday as storms rolled through the Tampa Bay area.

A beachgoer snapped a shot of the funnel as it hovered near the mouth of Tampa Bay and Egmont Key and sent it to Specturm Bay News 9.

Other beachgoers can be seen playing in the water with the spout in the distance.

A Twitter user shared a photo of another waterspout near Port Manatee on July 23, and several others have been seen around Florida over the last few stormy days.

Waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, and they can be dangerous, according to NOAA.

“They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning,” NOAA says.

The best way to avoid a waterspout is to move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement, according to NOAA.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist throughout the afternoon in the Bradenton area with a 60 percent chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.