It’s a pet lover’s paradise. Manatee’s biggest adoption event returns this weekend

About 50 dogs, cats find homes at Adopt-a-palooza Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK

Manatee County’s annual Adopt-A-Palooza is a pet lover’s paradise.

Now in its fifth year, the day of fun and fundraising returns to the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto on Saturday.

More than 100 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be up for adoption, and the usual fees are waived with a donation to Friends of Manatee County Animal Services. (Getting puppy kisses and giving scratches behind the ears, also free.)

Also plan on a $20 tag fee if you’re a Manatee County resident taking home a new furry friend.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The event includes a pet supply expo with more than 50 retail vendors offering products and services, and leashed pets are welcome to go shopping, too.

Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment Studios, creators of Monster Jam, will have a “Monster Mutt” on hand, and you can also see the Peace River Search and Rescue K9 in action.

In addition to participating in raffles and silent auctions, attendees can make direct donations to Manatee County Animal Services by bringing along cat and dog toys.

Meet more than 100 adoptable pets and shop more than 50 vendors at Manatee County’s fifth annual Adopt-A-Palooza this Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Courtesy of Manatee County

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Funds raised by the event go to support animals in need at Manatee County Animal Services — the only open-admission shelter facility in the county.

“This event is a fun example of the great things that can happen when communities collaborate to help the homeless animals in Manatee County and surrounding areas,” Manatee County Animal Services division chief Sarah Brown said in a press release.

If it’s your first Adopt-A-Palooza, know that the early cat catches the bird. The first 500 guests will receive complimentary goody bags and get the first pick of adoptable pets.

Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Free.

Info: fomcas.org/adoptapalooza.