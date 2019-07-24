There is a disease outbreak at Palmetto animal shelter. Don’t bring them your stray cats

Miami-Dade animal shelter is overpopulated, says adopt now It’s the summer squeeze at Miami-Dade Animal Services, where the shelter has to accommodate a swelling population of dogs and cats, including those rescued from unsafe homes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It’s the summer squeeze at Miami-Dade Animal Services, where the shelter has to accommodate a swelling population of dogs and cats, including those rescued from unsafe homes.

Manatee County Animal Services is temporarily suspending the intake of cats and kittens after two kittens tested positive for a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease.

Shelter spokesman Hans Wohlgefahrt said the kittens tested positive for panieukopenia, a contagious viral disease caused by the feline version of parvovirus.

The county animal shelter is located at 305 25th St. W., Palmetto.

“The Palmetto shelter will not be accepting any cats/kittens for surrender and are pleading with citizens of Manatee County to hold onto any stray cats/kittens and seek alternative options,” an Animal Services press release states.

Bishop SPCA Animal Shelter, 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton, is stepping in to help with the burden. Call 941-792-2862 ahead of time to check on space availability. Bishop will take in cats and kittens until they reach capacity.

The two ill kittens have been isolated and staff at the shelter are in the process of decontaminating the shelter and testing and observing all cats currently in their care.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, young kittens and vaccinated cats are most at risk to contract the disease. It typically is deadly for kittens three to five months of age.

Cats shed the virus in their urine, stool and nasal secretions.

There is no danger to humans.

In the meantime, Animal Services has cats and kittens for adoption at Manatee County Cat Town, 216 Sixth Ave. E., Bradenton, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The shelter also has kittens deemed to be safe ready for adoption.

For more information or view adoptable pets visit animal services online at mymanatee.org.