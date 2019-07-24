Sarasota YMCA closing its fitness centers. Manatee Y ready to help to former members

Kids get healthy at annual YMCA event Hundreds of children work on healthy habits at annual Manatee Healthy Kids event on the Bradenton Riverwalk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of children work on healthy habits at annual Manatee Healthy Kids event on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

In the wake of the Sarasota YMCA shuttering the doors to its fitness centers, the Manatee County Family YMCA is offering a free 30-day transition period to Sarasota members.

Manatee YMCA leadership did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday when Sarasota YMCA announced the closures, but released a statement later in the day.

“The Manatee Family YMCA is saddened by the recent release that the Sarasota YMCA is closing it’s doors Sept. 13,” the release states. “The Manatee and Sarasota Associations operate as separate entities and the Sarasota closure does not reflect the great work that will continue in Manatee County through the YMCA.”

In a letter from the Sarasota YMCA to its members, it was announced that the Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch at Potter Park Drive and the Frank G. Berlin Sr. Branch on South Euclid Avenue will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 and the organization will likely try to sell the gyms.

Leadership blames a drastic loss in membership due to the growing number of gyms in the area, as well as new apartment complexes that also have fitness centers.

The agency’s social and foster care programs will continue to operate.

“YMCA leaders and board members considered closure of the fitness centers as the last possible alternative,” the letter states. “This decision was finally made after substantial cost cutting, changes to pricing, modifications of program offerings and other actions failed to make a measurable improvement.”

CEO Steve Bourne said membership has gone from 12,500 to 6,500 in the last decade.

In Manatee County, the YMCA is, “striving forward as we are located in the heart of our communities, and will continue to impact our neighbors through healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility,” the release states.

The Manatee Family YMCA recently reduced its prices for its fitness centers.

“With our renewed focus, this structure introduces creative pricing options and aligns pricing with community and financial objectives more effectively,” the release states.

The Manatee YMCA offers 100-plus group fitness classes weekly, an indoor and outdoor pool, swimming lessons, youth sports, senior programming, free child care, athletic training and more.

Membership fees:

Young adults (11-27) — $27 monthly.

Single adult (28 and up) — $41 monthly.

Dual or couple (two people of any age from any household) — $56 monthly.

Single family (one adult plus children under the age of 25 from the same household) — $54 monthly.

Family (two adults plus children under the age of 25 from the same household) — $75 monthly.

“We want to open our hearts to those impacted by this closure,” the Manatee YMCA statement reads. “Any Sarasota YMCA members who joins one of the Manatee Family YMCA locations (Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Parrish) will receive no joining fee and one month free.”

Locations include:

Bradenton Branch YMCA — 3805 59th St. W., 941-798-YMCA.

Lakewood Ranch YMCA — 5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., 941-782-0220.

Parrish Branch YMCA — 12214 U.S. 301 N., 941-798-YMCA

For more information, visit manateeymca.org.