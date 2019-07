If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred on July 17 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1805 30th Ave. W.

According to the incident report, someone broke into the church and rummaged through several drawers before locating a cash box inside of a closet in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

According to the report, the suspects made away with the $30 inside the box and the church reported no other items missing.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

