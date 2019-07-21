Bradenton man killed in fiery highway crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Bradenton man was killed and others were injured in a fiery highway crash in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 2:38 a.m. on Sunday morning at the exit ramp from Interstate 75 North to westbound S.R. 618 (Selmon Expressway).

A tow truck was parked in the painted boundary area of the exit ramp with a Jeep Liberty loaded onto the bed, according to FHP.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The tow truck operator, a 29-year-old man from Dover, was standing to the side of the truck, and 21-year-old Daniel Vincent Schaffer of Bradenton was standing behind it.

Then, a Dodge Ram that was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75 left the roadway and entered the boundary area.

The pickup truck collided with the tow truck and with Schaffer.

The pickup truck, the tow truck and the Jeep erupted in flames after the impact.

Schaffer suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash, troopers report.

The tow truck operator was seriously injured and transported to Tampa General Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 27-year-old woman from Jacksonville, sustained minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

Troopers say charges are pending.