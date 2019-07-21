A woman stopped to check on car crash victims. Then she got hit, FHP says 

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Palmetto woman who stopped to check on victims of a car accident was herself seriously injured when a second crash occurred, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 5:19 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 301 and 30th Avenue East in the Samoset area of Manatee County.

A Honda Accord that had been in an accident with another vehicle was disabled in the right lane of U.S. 301.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A 32-year-old Palmetto woman who was not involved in the crash came to the left side of the Honda to speak with the driver and passengers and see if they were injured.

As she was talking with them, a Dodge Ram traveling north in the right lane of U.S. 301 collided with the right side of the disabled Honda.

The collision pushed the Honda into the Palmetto woman, who was thrown onto a grassy area at the northwest corner of the intersection.

As a result, she suffered serious injuries and was transported to Blake Medical Center for care, according to FHP.

The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old Parrish woman, received minor injuries and was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

The 27-year-old Palmetto man driving the Dodge pickup truck was uninjured, but his passenger sustained minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

Troopers say charges are pending further investigation.