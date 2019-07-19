Local

An overnight fire in Bradenton kills family pet, residents displaced

Bradenton

Bradenton firefighters responded to an overnight fire at the Springs at Palma Sola apartment complex where three families were displaced and one family’s pet was killed.

According to a press release issued by the Bradenton Fire Department, multiple units responded to the complex at 9:34 p.m. Thursday in response to a residential fire alarm.

Responding units immediately noticed smoke pouring from one of the units and additional units were called.

Eight fire trucks from BFD and two from Cedar Hammock Fire District, totaling 23 firefighters and command units, as well as EMS personnel were on scene to get the fire under control, limiting damage to the interior of the units.

Firefighters were initially able to rescue a family’s pet dog, but despite efforts to revive the pet, it succumbed to smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal and BFD are investigating the cause.

