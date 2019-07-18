Missing Bradenton man possibly in danger, police say. He may be Colorado-bound

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A Bradenton man is missing and possibly in danger, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Small, 76, was last seen at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1815 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, where witnesses said he seemed disoriented and dehydrated.

Small may be attempting to drive to Colorado, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members told the sheriff’s office that he recently moved to Bradenton from Colorado and has been upset with the move.

They also reported that Small has been acting irrational for several days and may now be trying to return to Colorado.

Small’s vehicle is a gold Toyota 4Runner with Florida tags.

Anyone with information on Small’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.