Local

Accident backs up traffic on DeSoto Bridge into downtown Bradenton, but crash scene is now cleared

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Bradenton

An accident near the intersection of First Street and Manatee Avenue is causing some headaches for those trying to use the Desoto Bridge into downtown Bradenton.

Authorities are reporting that one southbound lane was blocked as emergency crews cleared the scene.

The “injury accident” occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, but was cleared by 9:30 a.m.

Motorists heading south should expect some residual backup delays.

  Comments  